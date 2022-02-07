All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA V hits 160 million sales, beats entire Assassin's Creed series

Grand Theft Auto V has now continued its thunderous track record with 160 million copies sold to date, beating entire franchises.

Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 4:56 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Feb 7 2022 5:35 PM CST
Grand Theft Auto V has now officially out-sold major franchises like Assassin's Creed.

Today Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA V is still a sales monster. The mega-hit sensation has sold 160 million copies since releasing in 2013. That's more copies than the entire franchise sales of Resident Evil (123 million) and Assassin's Creed (155 million).

"Since its launch in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has remained within the top five best-selling titles of each calendar year across the Americas including the U.S. and over 50 major worldwide territories," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

Zelnick also said GTA Online matched 2021's record audience size and boosted in-game microtransactions.

GTA V has sold 5 million copies per quarter across four consecutive periods. We typically track GTA revenues but those won't be available until Take-Two files its 10-Q SEC form, so keep a look out for that coverage when the materials become available.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

