All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GTA trilogy remaster sold 10 million, or 30% of GTA V's launch sales

Despite all of its bugs and issues, the new GTA Trilogy remaster collection has sold 10 million copies during its launch period.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 5:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rockstar's new re-release proves that nostalgia leads to heavy sales--especially in one of the most powerful franchises of all time.

GTA trilogy remaster sold 10 million, or 30% of GTA V's launch sales 44 | TweakTown.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition has sold about 10 million copies to date. The data inadvertently comes from new Take-Two figures that say the GTA franchise has sold 370 million.

GTA V is currently at 160 million, and our previous figures show GTA had sold 360 million copies as of last quarter. So that leaves about 10 million for the remaster collection considering there aren't any other retail copies of GTA currently in mass circulation. That's a respectable 30% of GTA V's staggering 32.5 million copies sold at launch.

The collection may have sold well, but it wasn't received well. The game was lampooned due to its massive amount of technical and visual glitches, and Rockstar was embroiled in a huge controversy where it had to give away two free mainline games to make it up to gamers.

Take-Two also commented on the messy state of the trilogy and says the company will focus more strongly on quality moving forward:

"Yes, we are totally focused on quality. Occasionally we fall short. The trilogy was an example of that, the title was launched with issues and more fixes to come. Moving forward we are focusing on quality and exceeding confident in our upcoming releases,"Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a recent Q3'21 earnings call.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.