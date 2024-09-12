Prediction: Sony bundling new $699 PS5 Pro with GTA 6 would be the biggest system seller EVER

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console will cost $699 and it has split gamers: some hate it, and we all know millions will buy it, no matter what the PS5 Pro costs... especially for Grand Theft Auto 6. But, what about a PS5 Pro + GTA 6 bundle? That would surely be the biggest system seller in history.

I still remember in the late when Halo was first announced for the Apple Mac (yes, not the PC or Xbox) adn then Microsoft purchased developer Bungie, and made Halo an Xbox exclusive. It was a system seller, and started the life of the Xbox family of consoles. The same goes for games like Goldeneye 007 back on the Nintendo 64, or Mario Kart 64, and Half-Life for the PC. These games sold systems, millions of them... but what about GTA 6?

Sony has reportedly locked down the marketing rights to GTA 6 for its standard PS5 and newly-revealed PS5 Pro consoles, and now that we have the official PS5 Pro announcement -- 45% faster, 2-3x faster in RT, PSSR upscaling -- I wonder (and have since the PS5 Pro rumors began) how a PS5 Pro + GTA 6 bundle would sell.

The PS5 Pro will be the most powerful, best-looking platform to play GTA 6 on when it drops... far better than the standard PS5, leagues better than the Xbox Series X/S consoles... and Sony has locked down the marketing rights? Imagine a bundled PS5 Pro console with GTA 6, pushing 4K 60FPS+ thanks to the increased horsepower inside? That, my friends, would be a system seller.

It's not like it's an exclusive, GTA 6 will just be the 'best played' on the PS5 Pro because of the additional horsepower inside of the console, and I'm sure Sony and Rockstar (and AMD) have been cooking this for years now.

The biggest game release of all time, expected to make $2.7 billion in sales from 38 million copies sold... and I would dare say 10+ million of those copies of GTA 6 are going to be played on the PS5 Pro, and probably 30+ million will be played on the PlayStation 5 family of consoles (PS5 + PS5 Pro). This is why Sony has reportedly locked down the marketing rights to GTA 6, because it's pushed all-in on Rockstar's ambitious new game.

I would also like to add that whatever we get from the PS5 Pro and GTA 6, will be transitioned over into a GTA 6 release on the next-generation PlayStation 6 console. I can see a re-release "enhanced for PS6" version of GTA 6 in the years to come, running at even higher fidelity graphics (4K and beyond) and 60FPS+ with ray tracing and every single graphical bell and whistle imaginable in Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PlayStation 6.