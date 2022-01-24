Intel Arc Alchemist mobile GPU: 5 x SKUs up to 16GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps

Intel will reportedly have 5 different SKUs of its Arc Alchemist GPU in mobile form, with 4 different VRAM configurations that top out at 16GB GDDR6 memory.

The flagship Intel Arc Alchemist mobile GPU offering will have 512 EUs and is known as "SKU1" with 8 x GDDR6 memory modules for a total of 16GB GDDR6 memory. The 16GB of GDDR6 memory will be clocked at 16Gbps, and placed on a 256-bit memory interface, offering up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The next one on the list is "SKU2" with 384 EUs and will have 6 x GDDR6 memory modules for a total of 12GB of GDDR6 at the same 16Gbps, but on a smaller 192-bit memory bus that results in 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth. "SKU3" packs 256 EUs and 4 x GDDR6 memory modules at 16Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus that has up to 256GB/sec of memory bandwidth, while "SKU4" and "SKU5" will have 128 EUs and 96 EUs respectively, but will share 2 x GDDR6 memory modules at up to 14Gbps, but only 4GB GDDR6.

We should've received more details at CES 2022 earlier this month, but we didn't... so now the leaks will be all we've got to go on for the mobile Arc Alchemist GPUs for now.