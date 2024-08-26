Intel Arc 140V and 130V GPUs confirmed: Xe2 GPU now supported in Intel graphics driver

Intel has just published the first public driver for Xe2 graphics, with the release of this driver important because its next-gen Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors are launching next month.
We've heard through leaks that the Xe2 codename "Battlemage" GPUs would be called Arc 140V and Arc 130V, and it looks like the leaks were right, as Intel's own information lists support with the new Arc Graphics 32.0.101.5972 drivers that "Arc 140V" and "Arc 130V" GPUs are supported.
According to the last leaks, Intel's new Core Ultra 9 and Core Ultra 7 "Lunar Lake" processors will get Arc 140V with 8 Xe2-Cores, while the Core Ultra 5 SKUs will get Arc 130V with 7 Xe2-Cores. The highest-end Core Ultra 9 288V will have its Arc 140V GPU boosting up to 2.05GHz, while the lowest-end Lunar Lake chip will have its Arc 130V integrated GPU boosting at up to 1.85GHz.
The new Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 "Lunar Lake" SKUs will have either 8 or 7 Xe2-Cores of Battlemage GPU goodness, alongside either 16GB or 32GB of on-package LPDDR5-8533 memory. The memory is on-package for Lunar Lake, so there are no RAM upgrades for any system (keep that in mind if you buy a Lunar Lake-powered PC in the future)
- Read more: Intel says it is 'ready to take our second crack' on the GPU market with next-gen Battlemage
- Read more: Intel Arc Battlemage graphics card tease: 14 Xe2 GPU cores, 12GB GDDR6 at 19Gbps on 192-bit bus
- Read more: Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage 'Xe2' discrete GPUs rumored to be on TSMC's 4nm process node
- Read more: Intel unveils Lunar Lake architecture: Xe-LPG GPU, new NPU 4 for even more AI performance