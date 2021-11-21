All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc Alchemist flagship GPU recently tested on Geekbench

Intel's next-gen flagship Arc Alchemist flexes benchmark muscle on Geekbench, but has low GPU clocks -- and this isn't surprising.

Published Sun, Nov 21 2021 7:15 PM CST
Intel's new flagship Arc Alchemist GPU has been spotted flexing some benchmark muscle on Geekbench, but with low GPU clocks and nowhere near a final driver, this isn't going to beat AMD or NVIDIA right now.

The GPU was spotted with detailed JSON data with 4 benchmark runs, with the GPU itself described as "OpenCL HD Graphics" or "Intel Xe Graphics". This GPU has 512 Execution Units and 12.7GB of VRAM, while the GPU was clocked at 1329MHz which from its max GPU clock of 2.1GHz is 63% lower.

Intel looks like it was testing the Arc Alchemist on an Intel Coffee Lake CPU, with an Intel Core i5-9600K processor, and not their latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU. But rather multiple generations old CPU and motherboard hardware are being used to test the very latest GPU.

Intel's new flagship Arc Alchemist GPU was gimped with not-so-great drivers and low GPU clocks, scored 69220, 68418, 6603, and 64964 points in Geekbench -- compared to NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 2060 which isn't too far away from the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU here on the Geekbench results today.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

