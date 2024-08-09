Intel Arc Battlemage graphics card tease: 14 Xe2 GPU cores, 12GB GDDR6 at 19Gbps on 192-bit bus

Intel's next-generation Arc Battlemage discrete graphics card has been spotted in the latest GFX DRM log, confirming some specifications of the card.

Intel's new Battlemage "Xe2" GPU architecture will debut inside of the company's upcoming Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors, but in discrete form, it looks like Intel is in the testing phase of its very first engineering samples of Arc Battlemage.

The new Arc Battlemage Xe2 GPU spotted has the "e20b" device ID, running the 14.01 display version. This sample was identified as an Xe2-HPG part, featuring the G: A0/M: A1 stepping. Based on the GuC parameters, the chip features 14 Xe2 GPU cores, which should mean the BMG-G21 die should max out at a slightly larger 16 Xe2 GPU cores.

The leaks suggest the chip runs at two frequencies: 1500MHz and 1800MHz, which should result in (remember, this is an engineering sample) base and boost GPU clocks. Intel's current-gen Arc A770 GPU has a 300MHz spread between base and boost clocks (2100MHz and 2400MHz).

On the memory side of things, the listed Arc Battlemage Xe2 GPU had 6 DRAM channels at 32-bit per channel = 192-bit memory bus in total. This GPU in particular had 12GB of VRAM (which should be GDDR6) at 19Gbps, with up to 456GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This is up from the 17.5Gbps GDDR6 on Arc Alchemist, but it featured a 256-bit memory bus. Intel will have higher-end Arc Battlemage GPUs with higher-end 256-bit memory buses (and 16GB of GDDR6) offering up to 608GB/sec of memory bandwidth from the same 19Gbps GDDR6 memory modules, which should result in 9% more bandwidth.

Intel itself has promised a 50% performance improvement with Battlemage compared to Alchemist, but we'll get our first taste of Battlemage with Lunar Lake later this year before discrete Battlemage launches later this year and into 2025.