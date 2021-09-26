All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥

Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease

We can expect Intel to have the Intel Arc a170, Intel Arc a150, Intel Arc a130 graphics cards -- could be the potential naming.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 26 2021 9:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Right up until now, I've been referring to the Intel Arc series GPUs as the Intel ARC -- will be not be capitalized and I totally agree with Usman Pirzada at Wccftech when he said he's disappointed Arc isn't capitalized. I agree with how NVIDIA is capitalized, and personally, I think that is more powerful.

Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

I hate to say it, but the capitalization in some branding works wonders. AMD wouldn't be as powerful as AMD, but Apple would look kinda weird as APPLE. Intel is fine, but INTEL would be weird... but ARC looks natural, while Arc feels weaker. Arc just doesn't feel or look as good as ARC.

Disappointment of Arc not being capitalized aside, the new Intel Arc GPUs will reportedly be named Arc a170, Arc a150, and Arc a130. Wccftech has put some guesswork into the naming schemes, where we could see Intel Arc a300, a500, and a700 as well as the Arc a130, a150, and a170 that will be joined by the Arrc A800, a600, and a200.

Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease 04 | TweakTown.com

If this is how Intel is going to be naming their Arc GPU series then we should expect to see the Arc bXXX, Arc cXXX, and Arc dXXX naming schemes. The A is for Alchemist, the B is for Battlemage, the C is for Celestial, an the D is for Druid -- the names of Intel's upcoming Arc series graphics cards.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$544.89$544.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2021 at 10:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.