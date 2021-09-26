Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease

Right up until now, I've been referring to the Intel Arc series GPUs as the Intel ARC -- will be not be capitalized and I totally agree with Usman Pirzada at Wccftech when he said he's disappointed Arc isn't capitalized. I agree with how NVIDIA is capitalized, and personally, I think that is more powerful.

I hate to say it, but the capitalization in some branding works wonders. AMD wouldn't be as powerful as AMD, but Apple would look kinda weird as APPLE. Intel is fine, but INTEL would be weird... but ARC looks natural, while Arc feels weaker. Arc just doesn't feel or look as good as ARC.

Disappointment of Arc not being capitalized aside, the new Intel Arc GPUs will reportedly be named Arc a170, Arc a150, and Arc a130. Wccftech has put some guesswork into the naming schemes, where we could see Intel Arc a300, a500, and a700 as well as the Arc a130, a150, and a170 that will be joined by the Arrc A800, a600, and a200.

If this is how Intel is going to be naming their Arc GPU series then we should expect to see the Arc bXXX, Arc cXXX, and Arc dXXX naming schemes. The A is for Alchemist, the B is for Battlemage, the C is for Celestial, an the D is for Druid -- the names of Intel's upcoming Arc series graphics cards.