Intel Arc Alchemist pricing: 'premium' GPU could cost $800 or so
Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt teases that the 'Premium' Intel Arc Alchemist GPU should cost around $800, against AMD and NVIDIA.
Intel is still at least 6 months away from releasing its Xe-based Arc Alchemist graphics card, but with no idea on pricing, we have to go by their competitors' hyper-inflated alternate-reality GPU pricing that we are having to, unfortunately, get used to.
Anyway, Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPU pricing was teased during the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt, where prizes in the scavenger hunt include 2 x graphics cards based on the "Premium" and "Performance" tiers of Intel's new Arc graphics cards. These cards are priced with an estimated value of $800 and $600, which gives us an idea of MSRP pricing for at least 2 of Intel's upcoming Arc GPUs.
Intel's new flagship Arc Alchemist GPU is expected to pack 512 Execution Units and 4096 Shading Units, joined by 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus and GPU clocks of around 2.2GHz to 2.5GHz and a 225-250W TDP. We should see the premium Intel GPU it's eluding to here in the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt to be the Intel Arc a170, while the Performance tier GPU would be the Arc a150.
The Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt will have 100 x "Premium Intel Arc graphics card", with an Intel Arc branded merchandise, and 6 months of Xbox Game Pass for the PC. If we put a price tag of $100 or so on the merch and Xbox Game Pass for the PC, then the "Premium" Intel Arc GPU should cost around $800 ($900 for these 100 x packages) and around $600 for the "Performance" Intel Arc GPU since the giveaway package is worth $700.
The prize pool sees:
- 100 x Premium Intel Arc GPUs
- 200 x Performance Intel Arc GPUs
- 1000 x $100 discount off Intel Arc GPU
- 2000 x $50 discount off Intel Arc GPU
