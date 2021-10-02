All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well

This is our best look at Intel's new Arc Alchemist reference desktop graphics card, with its dual-fan cooler and RGB lighting.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 2 2021 8:01 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc Alchemist reference graphics card has been teased in much greater detail, with some delicious new renders to tease us at least 6 months ahead of the big launch from Team Blue.

Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

This isn't the first time we've had a look at the reference model Intel graphics card, but now Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is showing off a new render with a dual-fan cooler and some RGB lighting on the fans and side. This is the Intel DG2-512 GPU-baed model with dual PCIe power connectors -- 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors -- with up to 300W of power at the ready.

Intel has previously said that its Arc Alchemist will launch in Q1 2022, but the company wasn't clear on whether that was the desktop or mobile SKUs. I would dare say the mobile products will launch first, and then desktop Intel Arc Alchemist in Q2 2022 -- if all things go well, and there's no issues -- of which I'm sure there will be.

Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 02 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 06 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 07 | TweakTown.com

Here's some more angles of the Intel Arc Alchemist renders.

Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well 08 | TweakTown.com

We also recently learned Intel's nomenclature for their upcoming graphics cards, where we should expect to see the Arc bXXX, Arc cXXX, and Arc dXXX naming schemes. The A is for Alchemist, the B is for Battlemage, the C is for Celestial, an the D is for Druid -- the names of Intel's upcoming Arc series graphics cards.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

