Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well

Intel's new Arc Alchemist reference graphics card has been teased in much greater detail, with some delicious new renders to tease us at least 6 months ahead of the big launch from Team Blue.

This isn't the first time we've had a look at the reference model Intel graphics card, but now Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is showing off a new render with a dual-fan cooler and some RGB lighting on the fans and side. This is the Intel DG2-512 GPU-baed model with dual PCIe power connectors -- 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors -- with up to 300W of power at the ready.

Intel has previously said that its Arc Alchemist will launch in Q1 2022, but the company wasn't clear on whether that was the desktop or mobile SKUs. I would dare say the mobile products will launch first, and then desktop Intel Arc Alchemist in Q2 2022 -- if all things go well, and there's no issues -- of which I'm sure there will be.

Here's some more angles of the Intel Arc Alchemist renders.

We also recently learned Intel's nomenclature for their upcoming graphics cards, where we should expect to see the Arc bXXX, Arc cXXX, and Arc dXXX naming schemes. The A is for Alchemist, the B is for Battlemage, the C is for Celestial, an the D is for Druid -- the names of Intel's upcoming Arc series graphics cards.