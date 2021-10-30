All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real

Intel Arc Alchemist flagship GPU teased again, upgrades on the Arc Alchemist card: still rocks dual fans, 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 8:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card has been pictured once again, with Tom from Moore's Law is Dead showing us actual, real photos of the flagship Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

These new pictures of the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card could be in pre-production state, or it might be the final design of the reference card we'll see in 2022, or we might not see it at all and this is all smoke and mirrors and free marketing for Intel and its Arc GPUs.

However, since we now have both rumored pictures, renders and now real photos of the Intel Arc Alchemist, comparisons can be made. The new photos of the card here today have a black PCB and silver shrout, compared to the previous teases with a green PCB and black shroud. No power changes have been made, with a single 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connector setup.

Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 02 | TweakTown.com

Inside, the 512EU model of the Arc Alchemist will have 4096 FP32 shading units and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory, putting it into the same league as AMD's current-gen RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT which all have 16GB of GDDR6. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X, and the GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 03 | TweakTown.comSay hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 04 | TweakTown.com
Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 05 | TweakTown.comSay hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real 06 | TweakTown.com

Tom also teased some renders of Intel's lowest-end Arc GPU: the DG2-128EU GPU, which look like the Radeon R9 Nano. This GPU isn't an actual graphics card, but Tom does state that he has seen the actual graphics card itself. The render is made from that, and it looks good in Mini Arc form -- also, in writing that, I hope Intel would call it the Intel Mini Arc.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.99
$569.99$544.89$544.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2021 at 8:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.