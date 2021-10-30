Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real

Intel's new Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card has been pictured once again, with Tom from Moore's Law is Dead showing us actual, real photos of the flagship Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

These new pictures of the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card could be in pre-production state, or it might be the final design of the reference card we'll see in 2022, or we might not see it at all and this is all smoke and mirrors and free marketing for Intel and its Arc GPUs.

However, since we now have both rumored pictures, renders and now real photos of the Intel Arc Alchemist, comparisons can be made. The new photos of the card here today have a black PCB and silver shrout, compared to the previous teases with a green PCB and black shroud. No power changes have been made, with a single 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connector setup.

Inside, the 512EU model of the Arc Alchemist will have 4096 FP32 shading units and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory, putting it into the same league as AMD's current-gen RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT which all have 16GB of GDDR6. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X, and the GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Tom also teased some renders of Intel's lowest-end Arc GPU: the DG2-128EU GPU, which look like the Radeon R9 Nano. This GPU isn't an actual graphics card, but Tom does state that he has seen the actual graphics card itself. The render is made from that, and it looks good in Mini Arc form -- also, in writing that, I hope Intel would call it the Intel Mini Arc.