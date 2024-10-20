Intel Arc Battlemage GPU leaks: AIBs have 'almost ZERO desire to gamble on Arc' again

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU update: top Battlemage GPU will offer RTX 4070 levels of performance, but AIBs have almost 'zero desire' in Arc.

Intel limped onto the market with its Arc Alchemist GPU, but its next-gen Arc Battlemage has AIBs worried... AIBs support for Battlemage is expected to be "terrible with almost zero desire to gamble on Arc again".

In his latest video, leaker Tom from Moore's Law is Dead provided an Intel Arc Battlemage GPU update for October 2024, which said that the two SKUs expected are the G31 and G21. Starting with the Intel G31 which is expected to roll out with 32 Xe Cores, a 20Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, PCIe 5.0 + DP2.1 support with RTX 4070 levels of performance.

On the other hand, the G21 GPU is expected with 20 Xe Cores, unknown speed GDDR6 memory (16Gbps, 18Gbps probably) on a 192-bit memory bus, also with PCIe 5.0 + DP2.1 support, and RX 7600 XT levels of performance. However, I found some of the comments from MLID's sources more interesting...

MLID's source said: "Laptop Battlemage remains Cancelled, but at least a limited edition launch of at least two desktop SKUs is expected to happen within the next 4 months to use up dies Intel bought".

"Biostar is mentioned as a potential AIB, but besides that overall AIB support's expected to be terrible with almost zero desire to gamble on Arc again. Additionally, a source specifically mentioned that AMD is going out of their way to offer good Ryzen + RDNA 4 bundles ahead of time to AIBs in order to compel them to invest in RDNA 4 over Battlemage".

"Battlemage's expected to have far more consistent performance, and also much ebtter dirvers than Alchemist did at launch. However, there's not much optimism behind it at Intel since it will be forced to launch on a shoestring budget, be uncompetitive with RDNA 4, and unless it sells incredibly well, the first dGPU Celestial die still in development is expected to be axed".

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

