Intel ARC Alchemist battles RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT in new leaked slides

Intel's gaming-focused ARC Alchemist teased in leaked slides, performance that fights GeForce RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 1:57 AM CDT
We've already heard whispers that Intel's upcoming Xe-based ARC Alchemist gaming GPU will fight NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 and AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT -- now we have some purported leaked slides with similar claims of performance.

The new slides tease that the Intel ARC Alchemist will be in the upper mid-range GPU market, with SOC1 having 175-225W of power at its disposal and gets compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti as well as AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT graphics cards.

Intel will have a lower-end SOC2 chip that would have up to 75W TDP making it compatible to the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, which will be priced in the $100 to $200 market. The higher-end Intel "SOC1" ARC Alchemist should be priced somewhere in the $300 to $499 market.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory for January 2022, which should also compete against Intel's brand new Xe-based ARC Alchemist graphics card.

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, tieba.baidu.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

