ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs

We now have our first look at ASRock's new Z690 motherboards, all ready to rock and roll with Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

ASRock's new flagship Z690 Taichi motherboard is looking mighty fine, with the company making good use of the tweaks it has done across the motherboard, including its use of RGB lighting. We've got some DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 goodness here as well, ready for the very latest technology.

There's also the ASRock Z690 Extreme, and Z690 Steel Legend motherboards which will make up the higher-end motherboards. There's also the Z690 PG Riptide motherboard, while there'll also be the Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 and smaller Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 for SFF gaming PCs.

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).