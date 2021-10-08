All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs

ASRock's new Z690 Taichi, Extreme, Steel Legend, and Phantom Gaming motherboards teased: ready for Intel's next-gen Alder Lake.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 8 2021 7:48 PM CDT
We now have our first look at ASRock's new Z690 motherboards, all ready to rock and roll with Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

ASRock's new flagship Z690 Taichi motherboard is looking mighty fine, with the company making good use of the tweaks it has done across the motherboard, including its use of RGB lighting. We've got some DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 goodness here as well, ready for the very latest technology.

There's also the ASRock Z690 Extreme, and Z690 Steel Legend motherboards which will make up the higher-end motherboards. There's also the Z690 PG Riptide motherboard, while there'll also be the Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 and smaller Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 for SFF gaming PCs.

ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs 04 | TweakTown.comASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs 06 | TweakTown.comASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard teased, ready for Alder Lake CPUs 07 | TweakTown.com

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).

ASRock Z590 Steel Legend

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

