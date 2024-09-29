ASUS next-gen ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme motherboard spotted at US retailer for $1100+

ASUS Z890 motherboards hit US retailer: pricing starts at $280 and ranges up to $1000+ for the flagship ROG Maximus Extreme Z890 motherboard.

ASUS is preparing some expensive new flagship Z890 motherboards, with a US retailer listing Z890 motherboards from ASUS including the flagship ROG Maximus Z890 EXTREME motherboard costing over $1100.

The company will have 10 models of new Z890 motherboards: with the flagship ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme, ROG Maximus Z890 Apex, ROG Maximus Z890 Hero, ROG Strix AZ890-A Gaming, ROG Strix Z890-I Gaming Wi-Fi, and the ROG Strix Z890-E.

Starting with the flagship ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme motherboard which is listed with retailer HSSL for $1111.87, priced at around $100 more than its predecessor in the ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme. Under that, we've got the ROG Z890 Apex motherboard priced at $812.29, which is almost $200 more than its predecessor which launched for $649.99.

These new Z890 motherboards are hand-crafted for Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, ready for the new LGA 1851 socket and all of the goodies it brings with it. As for the pricing on the other ASUS Z890 motherboards, here you go:

  • ROG Z890 Hero: Now priced at $780.66, it represents a $150 increase over the previous Z790 model.
  • ROG Strix Z890-A Gaming Wi-Fi: This model has seen a price hike of $145, bringing its cost to $445.04.
  • ROG Strix Z890-I Gaming Wi-Fi: Contrary to its visual depiction, this is actually a Mini-ITX board. It's now priced at $502.37, marking a $50 increase from its last generation.
  • ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming Wi-Fi: This board now comes with a $558.94 price tag, which is around $160 more than its Z790 counterpart.
