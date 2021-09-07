All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

GIGABYTE's next-gen Z690 AORUS Master, Elite mobos listed in Australia

Australian retailer lists the Intel 12th Gen Core CPU ready GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master and AORUS Elite motherboards a little early.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS Z690 motherboards have been listed early by a naughty Australian retailer, with the AORUS Z690 Master and AORUS Z690 Elite motherboards teased.

GIGABYTE's next-gen Z690 AORUS Master, Elite mobos listed in Australia 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master is listed for $768.90 AUD which works out to around $500 USD (if you account for the 10% GST on the Australian pricing) while the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite listed for $438.90 AUD which means it should cost under $400.

GIGABYTE will launch its new Z690 family of motherboards including the new flagship Z690 AORUS Master and Z690 AORUS Elite motherboards next month, after Intel launches its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs that will include support for both DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 technology.

GIGABYTE's next-gen Z690 AORUS Master, Elite mobos listed in Australia 02 | TweakTown.com

There have been fresh rumors that Intel will not launch the new Alder Lake 12th Gen Core CPUs in October, but rather on November 19 -- but let's hope we don't have to wait that long.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master (X570 AORUS MASTER)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $464.99
CAD $464.99CAD $437.99CAD $464.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 5:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.