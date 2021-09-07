GIGABYTE's next-gen Z690 AORUS Master, Elite mobos listed in Australia
Australian retailer lists the Intel 12th Gen Core CPU ready GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master and AORUS Elite motherboards a little early.
GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS Z690 motherboards have been listed early by a naughty Australian retailer, with the AORUS Z690 Master and AORUS Z690 Elite motherboards teased.
The new GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master is listed for $768.90 AUD which works out to around $500 USD (if you account for the 10% GST on the Australian pricing) while the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite listed for $438.90 AUD which means it should cost under $400.
GIGABYTE will launch its new Z690 family of motherboards including the new flagship Z690 AORUS Master and Z690 AORUS Elite motherboards next month, after Intel launches its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs that will include support for both DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 technology.
There have been fresh rumors that Intel will not launch the new Alder Lake 12th Gen Core CPUs in October, but rather on November 19 -- but let's hope we don't have to wait that long.
