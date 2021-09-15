Intel's new LGA1700 socket detailed: ready for new Alder Lake CPUs

This is our first good picture of Intel's new LGA1700 socket -- all ready for hybrid desktop CPUs starting with Alder Lake.

Intel is weeks away from launching its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs along with its 600-series chipset and flagship Z690 chipset -- and now we have our best look at the LGA1700 socket yet:

The new LGA1700 socket is codenamed "15R1" and is a rectangular shape, taller than the LGA1200 we've all come to know and love from Intel. Even with the LGA1700 bigger than the LGA1200 socket, Intel has made the latching system smaller.

LGA1700 will appear on 600 series motherboards, as well as 700 series motherboards -- supporting the upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and future 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. We don't know if the LGA1700 socket will be used for the 14th Gen "Meteor Lake" CPUs just yet.

You'll note at the top of the socket is "LGA-17xx/LGA-18xx" meaning we should see a higher-end socket with 1800 contact pads... this could be for HEDT processors (consumer, or workstation) or the upgrades required for the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs of the future.