All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

Intel's new LGA1700 socket detailed: ready for new Alder Lake CPUs

This is our first good picture of Intel's new LGA1700 socket -- all ready for hybrid desktop CPUs starting with Alder Lake.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is weeks away from launching its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs along with its 600-series chipset and flagship Z690 chipset -- and now we have our best look at the LGA1700 socket yet:

Intel's new LGA1700 socket detailed: ready for new Alder Lake CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new LGA1700 socket is codenamed "15R1" and is a rectangular shape, taller than the LGA1200 we've all come to know and love from Intel. Even with the LGA1700 bigger than the LGA1200 socket, Intel has made the latching system smaller.

LGA1700 will appear on 600 series motherboards, as well as 700 series motherboards -- supporting the upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and future 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. We don't know if the LGA1700 socket will be used for the 14th Gen "Meteor Lake" CPUs just yet.

You'll note at the top of the socket is "LGA-17xx/LGA-18xx" meaning we should see a higher-end socket with 1800 contact pads... this could be for HEDT processors (consumer, or workstation) or the upgrades required for the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs of the future.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$544.89$547.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 1:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.