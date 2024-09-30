ASRock unleashes its Zen 5-ready X870 and X870 motherboards: led by the X870E Taichi

ASRock has just unleashed its new X870E and X870 motherboards, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, led by the flagship X870E Taichi.

ASRock has just unleashed its new family of X870E + X870 motherboards, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs... and led by the gorgeous new ASRock X870E Taichi motherboard. Check it out:

Each and every one of ASRock's new X870E + X870 motherboards features PCIe Gen5 GPU and Blazing M.2 (Gen5x4) SSD ports, as well as dual USB4 Type-C ports on the rear I/O for external connectivity at extreme speeds. The company uses a DIY-friendly approach with EZ release graphics card slot, and a tool-less M.2 heatsink installation.

ASRock even provides an additional heatsink pre-installed under the M.2 SSD, which can significantly reduce PCI-Express Gen-5 SSD temperatures to help prevent thermal throttling. All motherboards include the BIOS Flashback function, accessible via the rear I/O, allowing for effortless BIOS updates even without the CPU and memory installed.

Networking features the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2x2, delivering next-level multi-gigabit speeds and minimal latency, perfect for gaming and wireless VR. ASRock's X870E series motherboards come equipped with a 5Gbps LAN, designed with a proprietary technology for enhanced EMI resistance, guaranteeing both high-speed and reliable connectivity.

ASRock X870E Taichi:

EATX

24+2+1 Power Phase, 110A SPS for VCore

4 x DDR5 DIMMs

2 PCIe 5.0 x16

1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5x4)

3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4)

2 USB4 Type-C (Rear)

1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Front)

5 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear)

7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)

5Gbps LAN & 802.11be Wi-Fi 7

EZ Release Design

Toolless Multi-Layer M.2 Heatsink

M.2 Bottom Heatsink

You can read all about ASRock's entire fleet of X870E + X870 motherboards on their website here.