ASRock unleashes its Zen 5-ready X870 and X870 motherboards: led by the X870E Taichi

ASRock has just unleashed its new family of X870E + X870 motherboards, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs... and led by the gorgeous new ASRock X870E Taichi motherboard. Check it out:
Each and every one of ASRock's new X870E + X870 motherboards features PCIe Gen5 GPU and Blazing M.2 (Gen5x4) SSD ports, as well as dual USB4 Type-C ports on the rear I/O for external connectivity at extreme speeds. The company uses a DIY-friendly approach with EZ release graphics card slot, and a tool-less M.2 heatsink installation.
ASRock even provides an additional heatsink pre-installed under the M.2 SSD, which can significantly reduce PCI-Express Gen-5 SSD temperatures to help prevent thermal throttling. All motherboards include the BIOS Flashback function, accessible via the rear I/O, allowing for effortless BIOS updates even without the CPU and memory installed.
Networking features the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2x2, delivering next-level multi-gigabit speeds and minimal latency, perfect for gaming and wireless VR. ASRock's X870E series motherboards come equipped with a 5Gbps LAN, designed with a proprietary technology for enhanced EMI resistance, guaranteeing both high-speed and reliable connectivity.
ASRock X870E Taichi:
- EATX
- 24+2+1 Power Phase, 110A SPS for VCore
- 4 x DDR5 DIMMs
- 2 PCIe 5.0 x16
- 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5x4)
- 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4)
- 2 USB4 Type-C (Rear)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Front)
- 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear)
- 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
- 5Gbps LAN & 802.11be Wi-Fi 7
- EZ Release Design
- Toolless Multi-Layer M.2 Heatsink
- M.2 Bottom Heatsink
You can read all about ASRock's entire fleet of X870E + X870 motherboards on their website here.