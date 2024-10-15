ASUS teases 'exciting' upgrades to Z890 BTF motherboards, ready for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs

ASUS has teased it has some "exciting" upgrades to its still unannounced Z890 BTF motherboards, the boards that have backside power connectors and sleek style.
During a recent livestream by ASUS North America on YouTube, the team was asked if there was going to be a next-gen Z890 BTF motherboard with ASUS manager Juan Jose Guerrero saying there's no designs planned for the Z890 launch, but the company remains committed to the design, development, and production of BTF products.
Guerrero said: "BTF at Computex was just for demo to show our commitment to BTF design alongside other BTF products we highlighted including next-gen AIO design and chassis. We also showed a CAMM2 board but do not have a model we are launching. While we do not have a launch BTF Z890 motherboard we are committed to the design, development and production of BTF solutions. Response from our uses and the community has been extremely positive and we have some exciting updates in the works".
ASUS would be readying its upcoming Z890 family of motherboards in ROG, TUF Gaming, and other families... with Z890 BTF motherboards to surely be teased at CES 2025 in early January 2025.
Here's what to expect from the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K processors:
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285K: We should see 24 cores and 24 threads on the Core Ultra 9 285K split between 8P+16E (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.7GHz and @ 3.2GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.7GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 9 285K is expected to hit up to 5.4GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 36MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.
- Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: Next up, the Core Ultra 5 265K which will have 20 cores and 20 threads split between 8P+12E (8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.9GHz and @ 3.3GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.5GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 7 265K is expected to hit up to 5.2GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 33MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.
- Intel Core Ultra 5 245K: Lastly, the Core Ultra 5 245K will have 14 cores and 14 threads split between 6P+8E (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 4.2GHz and @ 3.6GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.2GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 5 265K is expected to hit up to 5.0GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 24MB of L3 cache and a 125W (PL1) power rating.