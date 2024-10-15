ASUS teases 'exciting' upgrades to Z890 BTF motherboards, ready for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs

ASUS doesn't have any BTF motherboards in its upcoming Z890 family, but it does tease that there are some exciting upgrades on the way.

ASUS has teased it has some "exciting" upgrades to its still unannounced Z890 BTF motherboards, the boards that have backside power connectors and sleek style.

During a recent livestream by ASUS North America on YouTube, the team was asked if there was going to be a next-gen Z890 BTF motherboard with ASUS manager Juan Jose Guerrero saying there's no designs planned for the Z890 launch, but the company remains committed to the design, development, and production of BTF products.

Guerrero said: "BTF at Computex was just for demo to show our commitment to BTF design alongside other BTF products we highlighted including next-gen AIO design and chassis. We also showed a CAMM2 board but do not have a model we are launching. While we do not have a launch BTF Z890 motherboard we are committed to the design, development and production of BTF solutions. Response from our uses and the community has been extremely positive and we have some exciting updates in the works".

ASUS would be readying its upcoming Z890 family of motherboards in ROG, TUF Gaming, and other families... with Z890 BTF motherboards to surely be teased at CES 2025 in early January 2025.

