ASRock's new AIO liquid cooling range includes the impressive flagship Taichi AQUA

ASRock is rolling out new next-gen AIO liquid coolers for gamers and workstation users, with Challenger, Steel Legend, Phantom Gaming, and Taichi models.

ASRock is expanding its range of AIO liquid coolers for CPUs with several new gaming and even workstation solutions. When it comes to gaming, ASRock's new lineup follows the naming seen across its graphics card and motherboard offerings with Challenger, Steel Legend, Phantom Gaming, and Taichi Series models.

According to the company, the new Taichi AQUA Series represents the pinnacle of its "liquid-cooling engineering," and it includes a dual-mode top cover design that lets owners switch between a magnetic 3.4-inch full-color LCD and a transparent 'water-channel' top cover so that they can watch the coolant flow in real time.

The new ASRock Taichi AQUA 360 LCD also features an impressive dual-pump design that supports 500W+, plus an all-metal water block and a 38mm-thick radiator for enhanced cooling performance. Throw in aerospace-grade fans and a built-in flow indicator, and this stylish all-white cooler is a flagship for a reason.

Moving on to the new ASRock Phantom Gaming 360 LCD, you're also getting a large 3.4-inch LCD for real-time system monitoring and a gaming-focused design that includes a dedicated VRM cooling module, a 32mm thick radiator, premium tubing, and a high-performance pump with a 3-phase, 6-slot, 4-pole motor and integrated ventilation. Naturally, the stylish Phantom Gaming design features RGB-lit fans and an ARGB Halo ring, giving it a fantastic look.

The ASRock Steel Legend AIO Series also includes a 3-phase, 6-slot high-performance pump, a VRM fan for SSDs and memory, and a detachable magnetic display. The look and feel here is more sci-fi and industrial, with ASRock positioning this as a high-performance mainstream PC gaming platform.

Rounding out the gaming-focused AIO liquid coolers is the ASRock Challenger 360 Digital, which includes a 3-inch display, ARGB lighting, and the company's next-gen pump. The "dual-side inlet cooling" enhances coolant flow to hotspots, while the copper cold plate ensures this is an affordable AIO cooler that lasts. The design is also DIY-friendly with hidden cable routing, pre-installed fans, and a quick-release mounting bracket.

Rounding out the lineup is the workstation-focused ASRock WS Series for AMD Ryzen Threadripper (sTR5) and Intel Xeon W (LGA4677) processors. This means you've got a custom-designed full-coverage cold plate for these high-performance CPUs, plus a dual-pump architecture and a 38 mm-thick high-capacity radiator. These coolers are built for 24/7 operation and sustained thermal performance.

All of ASRock's new coolers are backed by a 6-year warranty, and with Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and other models, ASRock now offers an AIO liquid cooler to match pretty much any of its motherboards.