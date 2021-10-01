All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased

Intel's retail packaging for their 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs leaks out, Core i9 packaging looks nice, the rest are plain.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 8:29 PM CDT
Intel's new Alder Lake CPU retail packaging has leaked, with photos of the entire stack -- from the flagship Core i9, to the Core i7, and Core i5 packaging teased.

Intel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased 10 | TweakTown.comIntel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The flagship Core i9-12900K packaging will be the fanciest of them all, which looks to be a small wafer of silicon that would be used as an eye-catching touch to the package. It would look damn nice on a shelf, and would compete with the luscious high-end AMD Ryzen CPU packaging.

The new retail packaging leaks don't show the Core i3 variant, but the rest of them are here. The first 3 processors based on the Alder Lake architecture from Intel will include the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K processors.

Intel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased 08 | TweakTown.com

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

