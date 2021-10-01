Intel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased

Intel's new Alder Lake CPU retail packaging has leaked, with photos of the entire stack -- from the flagship Core i9, to the Core i7, and Core i5 packaging teased.

The flagship Core i9-12900K packaging will be the fanciest of them all, which looks to be a small wafer of silicon that would be used as an eye-catching touch to the package. It would look damn nice on a shelf, and would compete with the luscious high-end AMD Ryzen CPU packaging.

The new retail packaging leaks don't show the Core i3 variant, but the rest of them are here. The first 3 processors based on the Alder Lake architecture from Intel will include the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K processors.

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).