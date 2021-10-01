Intel's Alder Lake CPU packaging leaked, Core i9-12900K box teased
Intel's retail packaging for their 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs leaks out, Core i9 packaging looks nice, the rest are plain.
Intel's new Alder Lake CPU retail packaging has leaked, with photos of the entire stack -- from the flagship Core i9, to the Core i7, and Core i5 packaging teased.
The flagship Core i9-12900K packaging will be the fanciest of them all, which looks to be a small wafer of silicon that would be used as an eye-catching touch to the package. It would look damn nice on a shelf, and would compete with the luscious high-end AMD Ryzen CPU packaging.
The new retail packaging leaks don't show the Core i3 variant, but the rest of them are here. The first 3 processors based on the Alder Lake architecture from Intel will include the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K processors.
We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).
