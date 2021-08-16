XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB with EK waterblock teased, coming soon

XFX teases its new Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB with EK WaterBlocks cooling -- should rock the Navi 21 XTXH GPU and more power for OC.

It looks like XFX is building out its new flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB, which uses an EK WaterBlocks cooler -- and a brand new PCB design, with more power for some overclocking fun.

We should expect AMD's super-expensive Navi 21 XTXH GPU, something I've heard the company is charging a damn hefty sum for the highly-binned GPU -- with triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a new custom PCB design.

But my gosh, look at that design -- I'm a huge fan of XFX using the Radeon RX branding with LEDs at the top of the card. But the new EK water block looks absolutely gorgeous, and I now need one in my life ASAP.

XFX teased the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB on its official Twitter, with ARGB lighting and the beautiful, and huge full-cover water block that was designed by EK. I can't wait to see more, and I think I need to build an entire custom loop watercooled gaming PC just for this graphics card.