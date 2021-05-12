ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced

ASUS upgrades its STRIX LC with new pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, with the new ROG Strix LC TOP Edition graphics card announced.

ASUS has joined the growing crowd of AIB partners releasing new Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards using pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPUs from AMD. Introducing the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition graphics card:

You can see here that ASUS is liquid cooling the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition, with a dual-slot design and 240mm AIO cooler. ASUS has a game clock of 2375MHz for the card, up from the 2365MHz on the "OC Edition" of the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6900 XT. Boost clocks are at 2525MHz on the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition, up 150MHz from the 2375MHz on the original card.

The full-coverage cold plate will keep that Navi 21 XTXH humming away on its TSMC 7nm node and 16GB of GDDR6 memory nice and cool, with a blower-style fan on the card joined by dual fans on the 240mm AIO radiator. I wouldn't expect the card to be cheap when it's released, and I doubt there will be many available worldwide.

ASUS didn't go over the top with the design of the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition graphics card, but it doesn't look anywhere near as good as SAPPHIRE's dipped-in-heaven TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card.