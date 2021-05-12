All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced

ASUS upgrades its STRIX LC with new pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, with the new ROG Strix LC TOP Edition graphics card announced.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 12 2021 9:31 PM CDT
ASUS has joined the growing crowd of AIB partners releasing new Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards using pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPUs from AMD. Introducing the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition graphics card:

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced 04 | TweakTown.com

You can see here that ASUS is liquid cooling the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition, with a dual-slot design and 240mm AIO cooler. ASUS has a game clock of 2375MHz for the card, up from the 2365MHz on the "OC Edition" of the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6900 XT. Boost clocks are at 2525MHz on the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition, up 150MHz from the 2375MHz on the original card.

The full-coverage cold plate will keep that Navi 21 XTXH humming away on its TSMC 7nm node and 16GB of GDDR6 memory nice and cool, with a blower-style fan on the card joined by dual fans on the 240mm AIO radiator. I wouldn't expect the card to be cheap when it's released, and I doubt there will be many available worldwide.

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced 01 | TweakTown.com

ASUS didn't go over the top with the design of the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition graphics card, but it doesn't look anywhere near as good as SAPPHIRE's dipped-in-heaven TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card.

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition announced 02 | TweakTown.com
  • Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory
  • On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heat sink.
  • 240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.
  • 600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts
  • Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.
  • ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.
  • GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

