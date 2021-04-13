PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate has higher-binned GPU

PowerColor has just released its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card, with some devilish tricks of its own against competing custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card packs a higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, with out-of-the-box game GPU clocks set at 2235MHz while boost GPU clocks are at 2425MHz. But some reviewers have got their cards already (I was blacklisted by PowerColor years ago for leaking out a card that I triple-checked I could at a previous Computex -- that's for another day).

HotHardware received their new custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card and were able to hit GPU speeds that couldn't be done on current Radeon RX 6900 XT cards. This is because AMD is using higher-binned GPUs on the new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card which uses a new PCI Device ID versus the original Radeon RX 6900 XT cards, and isn't recognized by GPU-Z.

Overclocking.com has a working AMD BIOS updating tool (thanks to PowerColor) which shows off the codename of the new higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU. HotHardware did some testing with overclocking the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card and were able to push it north of 2600MHz and into 2640MHz area.

Read more: SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Review

The thing is, I pushed my custom SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC graphics card to beyond these GPU speeds, up and right up to 2700MHz. I would like to get the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate graphics card in my GPU lab for some hands-on testing but I guess my superior SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC graphics card will have to do.