Here's how to tune into AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 'RDNA 4' GPU unveiling event

Here's how to tune into AMD's upcoming All You Need for Gaming livestream: the big unveiling event for its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs.

AMD is just hours away from its big reveal of both the RDNA 4 architecture and its new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, and you can watch it all from home in the YouTube video below:

The company will be hosting its "All You Need for Gaming" showcase where we'll learn everything we need to know about the new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, as well as our big introduction to FSR 4 upscaling. We should expect the Radeon RX 9070 series with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, as well as the Radeon RX 9060 series split into the Radeon RX 9060 XT and RX 9060.

AMD's new Navi 48 GPU will be used for the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, while the Navi 44 GPU will be used for the Radeon RX 9060 XT and RX 9060 graphics cards. The new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 will battle the GeForce RTX 5070 series, while the RX 9060 XT and RX 9060 will fight the RTX 5060 series GPUs.

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to feature 64 Compute Units (4096 cores) with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a 304W TBP, while the Radeon RX 9070 non-XT features 56 CUs (3584 cores) and the same 16GB of GDDR6 but with a lower 220W TBP. Both of the new RDNA 4-based cards are expected to have GPU boost clocks of over 3.0GHz.

Two new RDNA 4 cards at first: AMD will unveil its new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9060 series graphics cards along with the RDNA 4 GPU architecture, but we should expect the RX 9070 XT + RX 9070 to launch first, and then the RX 9060 XT and RX 9060 in the weeks and months ahead.

Navi 48 XTX runs cool at just 55C: In recent leaks, we've heard that the Radeon RX 9070 XT is running nice and cool, with a recent GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card spotted running FurMark with the Navi 48 XTX GPU running nice and cool at just 55C under full load.

RTX 4080 levels of performance: AMD is said to hit gaming performance levels that we see out of NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4080, with NVIDIA far out and ahead with its new RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. Still, RTX 4080 levels of performance + improved RT + great 55C thermals = RDNA 4.

Far better ray tracing (RT) performance: AMD has made some tweaks under the hood of RDNA 4, with Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs to enjoy far better performance with ray tracing enabled.

FSR 4 upscaling: AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards will be launching with new FSR 4 upscaling, or FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD's answer to NVIDIA's dominant DLSS upscaling technology.

No reference cards: AMD has said that it might not be making reference models of its new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, leaving RDNA 4 to its AIB partners. It's a disappointment, because we would've loved to have seen what AMD could've cooked up with a reference design RDNA 4 series.

Both regular 8-pin and new 16-pin power connectors: The new fleet of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will be using both 8-pin PCIe power connectors or the new 16-pin power connector depending on the model, but we should expect more Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs to be using the regular 8-pin connector.