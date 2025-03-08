All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Alphacool unveils the first waterblock for RDNA 4: made for ASRock's Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi

Alphacool unveils its new Core RX 9070 XT Taichi with Blackplate GPU Cooler, ready for some water-cooled custom RDNA 4 GPU goodness.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Alphacool has launched the first official waterblock for AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi graphics card, part of the Core series. This cooler features a copper block, brass terminal, and chrome finish for durability. It includes a redesigned visual with a Core emblem, brass connectors, and aRGB lighting for enhanced aesthetics and performance.

Aphacool has just unveiled the first official waterblock for AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards.

Alphacool unveils the first waterblock for RDNA 4: made for ASRock's Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi 302
3

The company has unveiled its new CORE RX 9070 XT Taichi with Backplate, made for ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi graphics card. There is no Radeon RX 9070 non-XT variant, and no overclocked or non-OC variant, with Alphacool's single variant made specifically for the ASRock RX 9070 XT Taichi, and that GPU only.

Although, the company does that that this new product is "part" of the Core product series for the "latest AMD Radeon RX generation", and that "these coolers" which -- at least to me -- means more models will come. Let's hope we see more waterblocks from Alphacool for more custom RDNA 4 cards.

The company explains: Alphacool introduces its new series of graphics card water coolers for the latest AMD Radeon RX generation. Part of the Core product series, these coolers combine the highest quality with exceptional performance. Thanks to an optimized technical design, these GPU coolers deliver outstanding cooling performance.

At the heart of the cooler is a copper block, precisely milled from a single piece and complemented by a precisely crafted brass terminal with a nylon cover. A chrome finish enhances the copper cooler's durability and provides a smoother, more radiant surface than traditional nickel plating.

Alphacool unveils the first waterblock for RDNA 4: made for ASRock's Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi 303
3

The visual design of the GPU water cooler has been slightly modified. A new highlight is the Core emblem placed above the jetplate, which emphasizes its affiliation with the Core series and visually enhances the design. The series continues to feature high-quality brass connectors that ensure optimal quality and safety. The specially adapted aluminum backplate covers the entire backside of the copper cooler, ensuring a clear and uniform appearance. The acrylic, combined with aRGB lighting, allows for even and impressive illumination of the entire cooler.

The GPU water cooler has been completely overhauled technically. To optimize cooling performance, the distances between the cooler and the components of the PCB were redefined and tested. The water flow was simulated using the most advanced software and verified through practical tests. These extensive tests allowed for improvements to the cooler base and jetplate, ensuring the best possible cooling performance for the new AMD Radeon RX generation.

NEWS SOURCES:shop.alphacool.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

