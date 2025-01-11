All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT custom card listed by retailer for $590: Navi 48 GPU, 16GB GDDR6

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' graphics card turns up on retailer website: teased Navi 48 XT GPU at nearly 3GHz, 16GB GDDR6 memory for around $590.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT custom card listed by retailer for $590: Navi 48 GPU, 16GB GDDR6
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards, based on RDNA 4 architecture, are expected to feature 3.0GHz+ GPU clock speeds and 16GB GDDR6 memory. Retail listings suggest prices around $530-$590. The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G will require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with a 600W power supply recommended.

AMD didn't really detail its next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs at CES 2025, but now we've got some leaks on custom RX 9070 XT graphics cards... priced at around $530 in early retailer listings.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT custom card listed by retailer for $590: Navi 48 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 06
3

The new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16GB graphics card has been spotted by a Philippine retailer "Netcodex" for ₱35,000, which works out to around $590 USD or so (with 12% VAT added). The retail listing provides some details on the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16GB, including the GPU, GPU clocks, and VRAM.

We heard from rumors to expect around 3.0GHz+ GPU clock speeds from higher-end custom AIB solutions of the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, and not the reference design which will have lower GPU clock speeds. We have the Navi 48 XT GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus that pushes around 624GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Navi 48 XT uses the new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship GPU featuring 4096 Stream Processors as the description itself says, and a TDP of up to 260W. GIGABYTE's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G will feature 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with a 600W power connector recommended.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT custom card listed by retailer for $590: Navi 48 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 08
3

GIGABYTE's upcoming custom Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card will launch in the coming months, with the pricing of the Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs to be the most important thing in a fight against NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, and the tsunami of second hand RTX 40 series GPUs that will flood the market in the weeks and months to come.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

