AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT custom card listed by retailer for $590: Navi 48 GPU, 16GB GDDR6

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' graphics card turns up on retailer website: teased Navi 48 XT GPU at nearly 3GHz, 16GB GDDR6 memory for around $590.

AMD didn't really detail its next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs at CES 2025, but now we've got some leaks on custom RX 9070 XT graphics cards... priced at around $530 in early retailer listings.

The new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16GB graphics card has been spotted by a Philippine retailer "Netcodex" for ₱35,000, which works out to around $590 USD or so (with 12% VAT added). The retail listing provides some details on the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16GB, including the GPU, GPU clocks, and VRAM.

We heard from rumors to expect around 3.0GHz+ GPU clock speeds from higher-end custom AIB solutions of the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, and not the reference design which will have lower GPU clock speeds. We have the Navi 48 XT GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus that pushes around 624GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Navi 48 XT uses the new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship GPU featuring 4096 Stream Processors as the description itself says, and a TDP of up to 260W. GIGABYTE's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G will feature 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with a 600W power connector recommended.

GIGABYTE's upcoming custom Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card will launch in the coming months, with the pricing of the Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs to be the most important thing in a fight against NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, and the tsunami of second hand RTX 40 series GPUs that will flood the market in the weeks and months to come.