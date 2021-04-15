ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card

ASRock has just released its new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, an impressive new custom Big Navi powered GPU. Check it out:

AMD has given ASRock its full-fat Big Navi 21 XTXH GPU for the new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, which ASRock has a 2295MHz Game and 2475MHz Boost GPU clock out of the box -- and I'm sure some room to move in regards to overclocking.

There's of course 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus and 128MB of Infinity Cache, while the triple-fan OC Formula 3X cooling system will keep the entire card cool. ASRock provides the usual 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 for display connectivity on the Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Who knows where you'll be able to find the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, but if you can find it you will have a custom Big Navi beast in your hands.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB (RX6900XT OCF 16G)

Clock: GPU / Memory

GPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2475/ Up to 2295 MHz

GPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2365/ Up to 2165 MHz

Base Clock: 2125 MHz

Key Specifications

7nm AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics

16GB 256-bit GDDR6

AMD RDNA™ 2 Architecture

Hardware Raytracing1

PCI® Express 4.0 Support

3 x 8-pin Power Connectors

3 x DisplayPort™ 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 VRR

Key Features