ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card

ASRock's new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card has 21-phase power design, triple-fan cooler, triple 8-pin PCIe connectors.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 10:48 PM CDT
ASRock has just released its new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, an impressive new custom Big Navi powered GPU. Check it out:

AMD has given ASRock its full-fat Big Navi 21 XTXH GPU for the new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, which ASRock has a 2295MHz Game and 2475MHz Boost GPU clock out of the box -- and I'm sure some room to move in regards to overclocking.

There's of course 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus and 128MB of Infinity Cache, while the triple-fan OC Formula 3X cooling system will keep the entire card cool. ASRock provides the usual 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 for display connectivity on the Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card.

ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card 06 | TweakTown.com

Who knows where you'll be able to find the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, but if you can find it you will have a custom Big Navi beast in your hands.

ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card 08 | TweakTown.com

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB (RX6900XT OCF 16G)

Clock: GPU / Memory

  • GPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2475/ Up to 2295 MHz
  • GPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2365/ Up to 2165 MHz
  • Base Clock: 2125 MHz

Key Specifications

  • 7nm AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics
  • 16GB 256-bit GDDR6
  • AMD RDNA™ 2 Architecture
  • Hardware Raytracing1
  • PCI® Express 4.0 Support
  • 3 x 8-pin Power Connectors
  • 3 x DisplayPort™ 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 VRR
ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card 09 | TweakTown.com
ASRock debuts new Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card 10 | TweakTown.com

Key Features

  • All-Metal Cover
  • 21 Phase Power Design
  • OC Formula 3X Cooling System
  • Striped Axial Fan
  • Dual BIOS
  • Stylish Metal Backplate
  • 0dB Silent Cooling
  • Super Alloy Graphics Card
  • Polychrome SYNC
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

