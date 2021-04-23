All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has Navi 21 XTXH GPU

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC EXTREME Edition has the higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, ready for overclocking and more.

Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 7:08 PM CDT
I reviewed SAPPHIRE's flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC Limited Edition graphics card not too long ago, but now the company is using a higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU with the new Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC EXTREME Edition graphics card.

SAPPHIRE's new custom TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card uses the Navi 21 XTXH GPU, and with the one-click TOXIC BOOST overclocking mode in SAPPHIRE's in-house TriXX software will crank the GPU up to 2730MHz boost.

If we compare this to the TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition version, with my sample seeing out-of-the-box GPU boost clock of 2450MHz, TOXIC Boost OC of up to 2625MHz and manual OC of around 2700MHz -- the new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card takes things right up to 2730MHz out of the box.

That's about he only difference here, with the same cooler, same design, same style and everything else that made the SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition the very best custom Radeon RX 6900 XT you can (hopefully, but probably won't be able to) buy.

  • One Click TOXIC BOOST mode in TriXX to unleash the power of TOXIC up to 2730 MHz Boost Clock
  • State-of-the-art TOXIC AIO Cooling Technology delivering powerful 4K gaming performance with an unrivalled liquid cooling solution
  • Striking graphics card design with an assortment of ARGB accents
  • Capture additional frames in popular games with TriXX Boost
  • AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture headlining new technologies including hardware-accelerated DirectX® Raytracing (DXR), AMD Infinity Cache, AMD Smart Access Memory and DirectX® 12 Ultimate support
