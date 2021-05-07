All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way, pre-binned GPU

GIGABYTE is about to unleash the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce graphics card: custom board + Navi 21 XTXH GPU.

@anthony256
Published Fri, May 7 2021 8:50 PM CDT
GIGABYTE is working away on their biggest and most badass custom Big Navi graphics card yet, with the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way. Check it out:

AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way, pre-binned GPU 05 | TweakTown.com
AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way, pre-binned GPU 06 | TweakTown.com

We don't know the exact details about the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, but we do know it'll rock a pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU like the other super-premium Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. GIGABYTE will be using a full custom PCB with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and a pre-installed water block.

You will need a pre-existing liquid-cooled setup in your gaming PC if you want to use the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, with the card looking quite dapper with its custom styling from GIGABYTE.

We have some non-standard display connectivity on the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, with GIGABYTE offering gamers dual HDMI 2.1 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors on the back of the card. GIGABYTE opted with a dual-slot card, even though the water block isn't super-thick.

AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way, pre-binned GPU 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

