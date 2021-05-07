AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way, pre-binned GPU

GIGABYTE is working away on their biggest and most badass custom Big Navi graphics card yet, with the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce on the way. Check it out:

We don't know the exact details about the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, but we do know it'll rock a pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU like the other super-premium Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. GIGABYTE will be using a full custom PCB with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and a pre-installed water block.

You will need a pre-existing liquid-cooled setup in your gaming PC if you want to use the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, with the card looking quite dapper with its custom styling from GIGABYTE.

We have some non-standard display connectivity on the AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce, with GIGABYTE offering gamers dual HDMI 2.1 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors on the back of the card. GIGABYTE opted with a dual-slot card, even though the water block isn't super-thick.