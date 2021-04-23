All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Check out this unreleased, water-cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX

It looks like AMD was working on its own reference design Radeon RX 6900 XTX with built-in AIO cooling, and it looks wicked.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 6:51 AM CDT
It looks like AMD was working on a reference design Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card -- yes, there's an extra X at the end there that is what we're seeing released now with even-more-top-tier higher-binned Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards using the Navi 21 XTX GPU.

Check out this unreleased, water-cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The images were discovered on Weibo with sources quoting Chiphell, which said the pictures were from an evaluation board for an unreleased reference Radeon graphics card. AMD was most likely working on a reference design Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card with water cooling, something that we're seeing with some of the new Navi 21 XTX-based custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards revealed over the last few days.

But if we're seeing a card in this state I don't think it's out of the realms of possibility to see AMD release a super-enthusiast Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card that is water cooled. I mean it looks super mean, and it would offer a few more FPS over the air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

Check out this unreleased, water-cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX 08 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

