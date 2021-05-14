All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT overclocked: Navi 21 XTXH GPU breaches 3.3GHz

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT overclocked to 3321MHz and breaks 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark record, single-GPU domination in 3DMark.

@anthony256
Published Fri, May 14 2021 8:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has its specially-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU powering the very, very fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards that have been getting announced -- and now the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate graphics card has been used to crush a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme world record.

It might not sound like much but the pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH isn't just ready for additional overclocking headroom, but AMD allows the GPU to be clocked past 3GHz -- far beyond it, with the overclockers from team OGS over in Greece using the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate graphics card + LN2 cooling to push the Navi 21 XTXH GPU to 3.3GHz.

AMD allows up to an insane 4GHz so that overclockers can reach for the stars with a Navi 21 XTXH-powered Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. The previous record was by overclocking legend Der8auer who hit 3.2GHz on the same PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate, but he didn't include benchmark results with that OC.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT overclocked: Navi 21 XTXH GPU breaches 3.3GHz 517 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Team OGS provided their record-breaking 3DMark Time Spy Extreme score of 37618, while the graphics score itself was a record-breaking (for a single GPU) 41069. I'm expecting to see some more squeezed out of these pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH graphics cards under LN2 cooling.

I wonder how long it'll be until we see one of these custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards pushed past 3.5GHz -- or even 4GHz which would be magical.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT (RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2279.00
$2279.00$2279.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2021 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.