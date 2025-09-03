ASUS's all-white PRIME Radeon RX 9070 XT is missing a few things that would make it perfect

The new ASUS PRIME RADEON RX 9070 XT White Edition looks slick with its new look, but it's missing a few features to make it an all-white classic.

TL;DR: ASUS's revamped PRIME GPU design offers an affordable, compact, and RGB-free option with strong build quality and overclocking for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 and AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series. The PRIME Radeon RX 9070 XT White Edition features sleek aesthetics and reliable performance, but lacks a fully white PCB and connectors, limiting its visual impact.

With the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and AMD's latest Radeon RX 9000 Series, ASUS introduced its new and revamped PRIME GPU design, serving as the company's more affordable and compact RGB-free option. That said, you've still got fantastic build quality, overclocking capabilities, and performance.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As highlighted in recent reviews of a couple of ASUS PRIME GPUs (the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB), the triple-fan 2.5-slot design is compact enough to be SFF-ready - so it's the sort of GPU perfect for all builds. And for those with an all-white rig or looking at white-colored components, the ASUS PRIME RADEON RX 9070 XT White Edition appears to be a fantastic choice.

Here, the all-white Axial-Tech fans and subtle grey Radeon and other logos look incredibly sleek and modern. A minimal sci-fi look that is more aesthetically pleasing than the stealthier all-black model. That said, there are a few design choices (or lack thereof) that make it fall short of being an absolutely stand-out White Edition graphics card.

3

Basically, the PCB, power connectors, and heatsink are all the same as in the standard all-black edition, which means they give the ASUS PRIME RADEON RX 9070 XT White Edition more of a black and white color scheme. Now, we do know that creating a custom white PCB and white 8-pin power connectors costs more than what you'll find here, but there's no doubt that it would make the ASUS PRIME RADEON RX 9070 XT White Edition live up to its namesake. So yeah, even though this GPU looks great, it's something of a missed opportunity.

Elsewhere, you've got the same features that make the ASUS PRIME RADEON RX 9070 XT an excellent choice for those eyeing a new RDNA 4 graphics card. There are Dual BIOS modes for Performance and Quiet modes, a phase-change Thermal Pad on the GPU to extend its lifespan, and an out-of-the-box Boost Clock speed of 3010 MHz, which increases to 3030 MHz with GPU Tweak III.