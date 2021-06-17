Call of Duty: Warzone's new update adds 120FPS support on the PS5

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Season 4 update introduces 120FPS mode for the PlayStation 5, just 7 months behind the Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty: Warzone on the Xbox Series X has been pumping away at 120FPS since November 2020, some 7 months ago now, but it's now time for PlayStation 5 owners to enjoy 120FPS in Warzone.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone update delivered Season 4 that packs new operators, new weapons, some map changes, and a million and one other tweaks as usual. But the big news here is that Warzone now has a 120FPS mode on the PS5.

You'll need to have COD: Warzone installed on your PlayStation 5 (duh) and then go to your PS5 system settings, then Screen and Video, then Video Output, and then set Enable 120Hz Output to Automatic.

After that, back to Settings, go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings, and then change the Game Presets to Performance Mode.

I've just personally purchased myself a PlayStation 5 as well as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man Miles Morales, so I can check out some of that console ray tracing + 120FPS. I'm using the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor which is the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, and will test out some 120FPS gaming on Warzone with the PS5 shortly.

It'll be interesting to see how 120FPS gaming in Warzone on the PS5 versus a gaming PC -- especially a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which cranks at 4K 120FPS with Ultra graphics thanks to the magic DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology inside of Warzone.