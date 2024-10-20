AMD Radeon driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing optimized day one support

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 is here, and it's the driver to get if you're rocking a Radeon RX graphics card and plan on picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25 or jumping in on PC Game Pass. The new driver also adds HYPR-Tune support for the game, which will automatically configure in-game FSR 3.1 settings for optimal performance.
As highlighted in a recent PC update on the game, where we got the hardware requirements for the latest CoD, the game is set to launch with FSR 3.1 support - including Frame Generation. On the AMD side, it's recommended that you have at least a Radeon RX 6600 XT for 60 FPS performance or a Radeon RX 6800 XT to experience the game in 4K with Ultra quality settings.
The latest driver for Radeon graphics also supports the recently released Unknown 9: Awakening, a new cinematic action adventure from Bandai Namco currently sitting on a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam.
In addition to HYPR-Tune support for the latest Call of Duty, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 adds 7 Days to Die and Once Human to the growing list of titles where FSR settings are automatically configured. Check out the Release Notes below, which includes details on Fixed Issues and outstanding Known Issues.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1
New Game Support
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution with frame generation in:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- 7 Days to Die
- Once Human
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Intermittent performance impact when entering certain areas while playing DayZ.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed when changing in-game resolution settings while playing Doom Eternal with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Metrics Overlay enabled.
Known Issues
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
- System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
