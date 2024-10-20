AMD Radeon driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing optimized day one support

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 is available now, brings day one support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - including optimized FSR 3.1 settings.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 is here, and it's the driver to get if you're rocking a Radeon RX graphics card and plan on picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25 or jumping in on PC Game Pass. The new driver also adds HYPR-Tune support for the game, which will automatically configure in-game FSR 3.1 settings for optimal performance.

As highlighted in a recent PC update on the game, where we got the hardware requirements for the latest CoD, the game is set to launch with FSR 3.1 support - including Frame Generation. On the AMD side, it's recommended that you have at least a Radeon RX 6600 XT for 60 FPS performance or a Radeon RX 6800 XT to experience the game in 4K with Ultra quality settings.

The latest driver for Radeon graphics also supports the recently released Unknown 9: Awakening, a new cinematic action adventure from Bandai Namco currently sitting on a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam.

In addition to HYPR-Tune support for the latest Call of Duty, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 adds 7 Days to Die and Once Human to the growing list of titles where FSR settings are automatically configured. Check out the Release Notes below, which includes details on Fixed Issues and outstanding Known Issues.