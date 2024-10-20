All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD Radeon driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing optimized day one support

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 is available now, brings day one support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - including optimized FSR 3.1 settings.

AMD Radeon driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing optimized day one support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 is here, and it's the driver to get if you're rocking a Radeon RX graphics card and plan on picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25 or jumping in on PC Game Pass. The new driver also adds HYPR-Tune support for the game, which will automatically configure in-game FSR 3.1 settings for optimal performance.

As highlighted in a recent PC update on the game, where we got the hardware requirements for the latest CoD, the game is set to launch with FSR 3.1 support - including Frame Generation. On the AMD side, it's recommended that you have at least a Radeon RX 6600 XT for 60 FPS performance or a Radeon RX 6800 XT to experience the game in 4K with Ultra quality settings.

The latest driver for Radeon graphics also supports the recently released Unknown 9: Awakening, a new cinematic action adventure from Bandai Namco currently sitting on a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam.

In addition to HYPR-Tune support for the latest Call of Duty, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 adds 7 Days to Die and Once Human to the growing list of titles where FSR settings are automatically configured. Check out the Release Notes below, which includes details on Fixed Issues and outstanding Known Issues.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1

New Game Support

  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Expanded HYPR-Tune Support

Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution with frame generation in:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Once Human

Fixed Issues and Improvements

  • Intermittent performance impact when entering certain areas while playing DayZ.
  • Intermittent system or application crash may be observed when changing in-game resolution settings while playing Doom Eternal with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Metrics Overlay enabled.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
  • System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
  • Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

Photo of the product for sale

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$319.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2024 at 8:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles