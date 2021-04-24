All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Warzone to hit 120 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with new next-gen patch

Raven Software is working on upgrading Warzone's engine to support high-end perf on PS5, Xbox Series X, including 120FPS and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 2:46 PM CDT
Raven Software is working on a new next-gen upgrade for standalone Warzone, complete with faster loading and boosted FPS.

Warzone to hit 120 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with new next-gen patch

Warzone will soon run at 120FPS and take full advantage of new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware, Raven developers tell CharlieINTEL. Fans have been clamoring for a next-gen optimized Warzone version since the PS5 and Series X consoles released, and now Raven says it has a dedicated team updating Warzone's internal engine to maximize perf on these systems.

There's no word on when the update will be ready, though. It's possible we'll see it before Call of Duty Vanguard rolls out in holiday 2021. We could also see Raven take advantage of new FidelityFX features on both consoles, which includes more crisp visuals and clearer ray-traced reflections.

We may also see Warzone use each system's new compression tech to make the game smaller, whether its Oodle Kraken on PS5 or the D3D DirectStorage API on Xbox Series X.

NEWS SOURCE:charlieintel.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

