All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Call of Duty Warzone hits 120FPS on Xbox Series X, PS5 locked to 60FPS

Call of Duty Warzone can hit up to 120FPS on Xbox Series X, but for some reason the game is locked to only 60FPS on PlayStation 5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 3:17 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Warzone, one of the biggest games on the planet right now, currently performs better on the Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty Warzone hits 120FPS on Xbox Series X, PS5 locked to 60FPS 1 | TweakTown.comCall of Duty Warzone hits 120FPS on Xbox Series X, PS5 locked to 60FPS 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to Digital Foundry, Call of Duty Warzone can now hit up to 120FPS on Xbox Series X on compatible HDMI 2.1 VRR displays. Warzone is still locked to 60FPS on PS5, however. The PS5 currently runs the PS4 version of Warzone in backward compatibility mode. It's possible the Xbox Series X version has been optimized in ways the PS5 version hasn't been yet (Warzone's MS Store listing directly mentions 120 FPS whereas the PS Store says it's still a PS4 title).

Warzone caps out at around ~115 FPS on Xbox Series X, and apparently there's no way to change the refresh rates for Warzone on PS5. The console has a global Performance Mode that targets optimum frame rates for games but there's no manual console-wide adjustments for FPS.

It's likely Infinity Ward will update Warzone to hit 120FPS on PS5 in the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2020 at 1:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.