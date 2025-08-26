Black Ops 7 Carry Forward program canceled, Black Ops 6 skins and unlocks aren't transferable

Activision reverses course and cancels Carry Forward compatibility for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 due to concerns about preserving an 'authentic' setting.

TL;DR: Activision has canceled Black Ops 7's Carry Forward program, meaning Black Ops 6 unlocks and skins won't transfer to the new game to maintain an authentic experience. However, Double XP tokens and GobbleGums will carry over. Black Ops 7 launches November 14, 2025, on major platforms.

Activision today confirms that Black Ops 7 won't be compatible with the Carry Forward program after all, meaning your existing unlocks and skins from Black Ops 6 won't cross over to the new game.

Activision has changed its mind and canceled Black Ops 7's carry forward support. As Gamespot notes, this course reversal comes just a week after Activision made the announcement that Black Ops 6's unlocks would also be carried over to the new sci-fi FPS.

So what happened? The official reasoning is that Activision wants to preserve an authentic look and feel for the game. Basically, it doesn't make sense for the content to cross over. This, of course, also means users will need to play the game to unlock new skins and rewards while also buying new packs and passes. Call of Duty is a franchise that's generated revenue in excess of $35 billion, primarily from microtransactions, and it's also capable of earning $1 billion from game sales alone.

Here's what Activision said on the Call of duty blog:

Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons from Black Ops 6 will no longer carry forward into Black Ops 7. Black Ops 7 needs to feel authentic to Call of Duty and its setting. That is why Black Ops 6 Operator and Weapon content will not carry forward to Black Ops 7. Double XP tokens and GobbleGums will still carry forward, because we recognize your time and progression are important. This change applies only to Black Ops 7. Call of Duty: Warzone is not affected, and all your Black Ops 6 content stays usable there.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 releases November 14, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.