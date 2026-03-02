GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 released, fixes issues from last week's recalled version

Last week, ahead of Resident Evil Requiem's launch, NVIDIA released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.59 WHQL to support the release, but hours later, the company removed the download and urged gamers to roll back to a previous release. As detailed in NVIDIA's response and today's GeForce Game Ready Driver release, the reason for the recall came down to a bug that caused issues with fan monitoring and even "one or more fans not spinning on GPUs after driver update."
It was a serious bug, hence the quick removal of the driver release. Today, NVIDIA has released the fix, with GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 WHQL also adding belated "day one" support for Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem. The game, which is proving to be a massive hit for the publisher, features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, including DLSS Ray Reconstruction for the game's visually stunning path tracing mode.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 also adds support for Bungie's Marathon, which is out this week, alongside a few games-specific fixes for titles like Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), and FINAL FANTASY XII The Zodiac Age.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 is available via the NVIDIA App or direct download here.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 - WHQL
Game Ready for Resident Evil Requiem
- This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Resident Evil Requiem. In addition, there is Game Ready support for Marathon which features DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- The Ascent: Intermittent black bar on top of screen on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs (5859818)
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS: Green artifacts appear on GeForce RTX 50 series (5745647)
- FINAL FANTASY XII The Zodiac Age crashes with fatal error after driver update (5741199)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) displays image corruption after driver update (5733427)
- Quantum Break: Performance drops significantly on Act 4 Part 1 (5607678)
Fixed General Bugs
- 595.59: HW monitoring utilities not detecting all fans on the GPU (5934264)
- 595.59: One or more fans not spinning on GPUs after driver update (5934333)
- Blackmagic Design: AV1 decode crash with multiple obu in one packet (5671098)