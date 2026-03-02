GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 released, fixes issues from last week's recalled version

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 is available now, fixing the major bug from last week while finally adding day one support for Resident Evil Requiem.

Last week, ahead of Resident Evil Requiem's launch, NVIDIA released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.59 WHQL to support the release, but hours later, the company removed the download and urged gamers to roll back to a previous release. As detailed in NVIDIA's response and today's GeForce Game Ready Driver release, the reason for the recall came down to a bug that caused issues with fan monitoring and even "one or more fans not spinning on GPUs after driver update."

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 WHQL also adds support for Bungie's Marathon.

It was a serious bug, hence the quick removal of the driver release. Today, NVIDIA has released the fix, with GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 WHQL also adding belated "day one" support for Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem. The game, which is proving to be a massive hit for the publisher, features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, including DLSS Ray Reconstruction for the game's visually stunning path tracing mode.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 also adds support for Bungie's Marathon, which is out this week, alongside a few games-specific fixes for titles like Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), and FINAL FANTASY XII The Zodiac Age.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 is available via the NVIDIA App or direct download here.