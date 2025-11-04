GeForce Game Ready Driver for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.80 - WHQL is available now, and there's virtually no way it will end up being as controversial as AMD's most recent Radeon driver release, as it still offers support for select GeForce 700 Series GPUs that are now over a decade old. This one is all about support for some of this month's biggest releases, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
The latest annual release in one of the most popular shooter franchises on the planet is set to launch on November 14, featuring support for DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation for GeForce RTX graphics cards. GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.80 also adds day one support for Ubisoft's visually impressive Roman Empire city builder Anno 117: Pax Romana, launching November 13, and the latest entry in the iconic grand strategy series, Europa Universalis V.
Both of these titles are shipping with DLSS Super Resolution support to enhance the performance of GeForce RTX rigs. The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver also addresses a couple of issues, including one related to DLSS Frame Generation performance in F1 2025. Here's a look at the full GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.80 Release Notes.
Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. In addition, there is Game Ready support for Anno 117: Pax Romana and Europa Universalis V which feature DLSS Super Resolution.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- F1 25: Performance optimizations when using DLSS Frame Generation (5422722)
Fixed General Bugs
- Vulkan apps crash when launched on Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad CPUs (5509161)
Known Issues
- Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display (5278913)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations (5432356)