COD: Warzone gets DLSS update, gigantic performance improvements

Call of Duty: Warzone has just received a gigantic injection of free performance through a new update, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card then you will enjoy free FPS through DLSS.

NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode Warzone, with DLSS 2.0 technology driving up to 70% more performance in Warzone. Even with something like the GeForce RTX 2060 you'd be stupid not to turn DLSS on in Warzone, it's just free FPS without much (if at any) image quality reduction.

DLSS enabled and turned onto "Performance Mode" at 4K you're looking at just over 100FPS average in Call of Duty: Warzone with the graphics settings maxed out, but when you turn DLSS on the frame rate skyrockets to 151FPS average -- a 50% improvement in performance at 4K, for free. Damn. On the GeForce RTX 3080 the performance jump is nearly the same, leaping from 90FPS to 135FPS average.

Meanwhile, even the GeForce RTX 3070 offers a jump from 74FPS average at 4K in Warzone maxed out to 116FPS average while the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti jumps from 64FPS to 102FPS and the GeForce RTX 3060 (non-Ti) leaks from 48FPS to 82FPS average. Wowzers. Hell, the previous-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti jumps from 72FPS average to 116FPS at 4K with DLSS enabled.

Dropping down to 1440p and DLSS set to "Quality Mode" we see performance numbers that are just as impressive, but not as impressive as they were at 4K -- and with Performance Mode enabled. Quality Mode looks a little better than Performance Mode when it comes to DLSS, but we're still talking about gigantic FPS here anyway.

The GeForce RTX 3090 cranks along at up to 184FPS average, while even the previous-gen Turing flagship GPU in the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rocks along at up to 147FPS average.

If you only have a 1080p monitor but it can handle up to 240FPS then you're going to get very close to that in Warzone with DLSS set to "Quality Mode" we're looking at 208FPS average on the GeForce RTX 3090, while the RTX 3080 isn't too far behind with 196FPS average.

Overall, NVIDIA provides some gigantic free upgrades for Call of Duty: Warzone performance with DLSS... so if you have a GeForce RTX graphics card you'd be silly not to enjoy more FPS for free.