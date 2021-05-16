All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Elon Musk wants to go 'all in on doge'

Elon Musk pumping Dogecoin again, says in Bitcoin-related thread on Twitter: 'threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge'

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 16 2021 6:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Uh oh... a huge kerfuffle has taken place on Twitter between Elon Musk and podcaster Peter McCormack, with Musk replying to McCormack's huge Twitter thread. You can check out that thread here:

But in reply to that thread, Musk says "obnoxious thread like this make me want to go all in on Doge" and I'm sure that has people in a state of shock. Musk is the type of person who would just flex billions of dollars into Dogecoin in an instant and see the price not just skyrocket -- but go through a freaking wormhole to somewhere lightyears away.

I don't think the Tesla and SpaceX boss would go "all-in" with Dogecoin but holy hell would that be insane to see, billions of dollars flowing into Dogecoin. Musk is already the face of Dogecoin as it is, and wants to send a "literal Dogecoin to the literal moon" and then made it a much bigger step (and soon a giant leap) into reality with SpaceX announcing its DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.

The entire DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon is paid for in Dogecoin, with Dogecoin being the first crypto and meme in space which is going to be a big deal in 2022 and beyond. Well, in history, too. SpaceX is also accepting Dogecoin now for whatever that is worth, with the DOGE-1 satellite to the Moon barking its way up to the Moon in 2022.

Elon Musk wants to go 'all in on doge' 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

THE DOGEFATHER DOGE FATHER DOGECOIN HODL T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 5:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.