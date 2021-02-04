All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk moons Dogecoin, calls it the 'people's crypto'

Tesla Motors and SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin, sending the cryptocurrency price skyrocketing to the moon.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 4 2021 2:22 AM CST   |   Updated Thu, Feb 4 2021 2:41 AM CST
Elon Musk has just single-handedly sent the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin to the moon with a bunch of tweets, sending the price of Dogecoin through the roof. His tweets kicked off a Dogecoin rocket, with the price skyrocketing from $0.05 to just under $0.058 within minutes and I'm sure the party is only just starting for Dogecoin.

45 minutes Musk started with this simple picture of a rocket, flying in front of the moon.

Then he simply said "doge" a few minutes later.

But it was the beautiful picture he shared of his face over Rafiki from The Lion King, while holding up the young Simba -- but with the Dogecoin face over it. This was enough to skyrocket the price of Dogecoin.

Elon Musk moons Dogecoin, calls it the 'people's crypto' 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

