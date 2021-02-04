Elon Musk moons Dogecoin, calls it the 'people's crypto'

Tesla Motors and SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin, sending the cryptocurrency price skyrocketing to the moon.

Elon Musk has just single-handedly sent the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin to the moon with a bunch of tweets, sending the price of Dogecoin through the roof. His tweets kicked off a Dogecoin rocket, with the price skyrocketing from $0.05 to just under $0.058 within minutes and I'm sure the party is only just starting for Dogecoin.

45 minutes Musk started with this simple picture of a rocket, flying in front of the moon.

Then he simply said "doge" a few minutes later.

But it was the beautiful picture he shared of his face over Rafiki from The Lion King, while holding up the young Simba -- but with the Dogecoin face over it. This was enough to skyrocket the price of Dogecoin.

