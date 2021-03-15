Elon Musk official title changed, he's now the 'Technoking of Tesla'

Meanwhile, the new title for Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn is 'Master of Coin' alongside Elon Musk as 'Technoking of Tesla'.

Elon Musk is trolling pretty hard right now and it's not even April 1... I mean we're weeks away from April Fools Day, and now Tesla has submitted a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with new titles for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla.

Tesla explained in its filing with the SEC: "Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer".

Yes, you read that right -- Elon Musk is now the "Technoking of Tesla" while CFO Zach Kirkhorn is the "Master of Coin".

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that knows Musk and his trolling, non-corporate ways -- he is both personally and professionally an advocate of cryptocurrency. Tesla not only recently purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, but the company will soon accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Elon Musk himself is a huge advocate of cryptocurrency Dogecoin, constantly tweeting about it and seeing the price of DOGE leap up every single time.