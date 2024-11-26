Elon Musk at SpaceX launch: if he played League of Legends, it would damage the space program

Elon Musk was asked if he played Fortnite, to which he said no... when asked about League of Legends, he said if he did it would 'damage the space program'

Elon Musk was asked at the recent SpaceX launch if he played League of Legends, to which he said if he did, it "would damage the space program".

At the recent SpaceX launch, President-elect Trump and members of his family were in attendance hanging around with the Tesla, SpaceX and now DOGE boss asking him some space-related questions, but then the questions moved to gaming as they Elon is a gamer.

The group were talking about the difficulties of getting into space and blasting off to Mars, when Elon was asked: "what's harder, this or Greater Rifts in Diablo 4". Elon laughs, but then Kai Trump asks Elon if ever played Fortnite, to which he replied "no, but I did like Quake and a bunch of other first-person shooters". He was then asked "League, did you play League (of Legends)".

Elon said about playing League: "League... if I started playing League, it will damage the space program".

Elon has a great sense of humor, as he knows a game like League of Legends would time suck his life away, even more than the time he pumps into being a global top 20 player in Diablo 4.