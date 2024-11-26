All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Elon Musk at SpaceX launch: if he played League of Legends, it would damage the space program

Elon Musk was asked if he played Fortnite, to which he said no... when asked about League of Legends, he said if he did it would 'damage the space program'

Elon Musk at SpaceX launch: if he played League of Legends, it would damage the space program
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: At a recent SpaceX launch, Elon Musk humorously stated that playing League of Legends would harm the space program. He mentioned enjoying first-person shooters like Quake but has not played Fortnite. Musk is also recognized as a top player in Diablo 4.

Elon Musk was asked at the recent SpaceX launch if he played League of Legends, to which he said if he did, it "would damage the space program".

At the recent SpaceX launch, President-elect Trump and members of his family were in attendance hanging around with the Tesla, SpaceX and now DOGE boss asking him some space-related questions, but then the questions moved to gaming as they Elon is a gamer.

The group were talking about the difficulties of getting into space and blasting off to Mars, when Elon was asked: "what's harder, this or Greater Rifts in Diablo 4". Elon laughs, but then Kai Trump asks Elon if ever played Fortnite, to which he replied "no, but I did like Quake and a bunch of other first-person shooters". He was then asked "League, did you play League (of Legends)".

Elon said about playing League: "League... if I started playing League, it will damage the space program".

Elon has a great sense of humor, as he knows a game like League of Legends would time suck his life away, even more than the time he pumps into being a global top 20 player in Diablo 4.

Photo of the League of Legends $25 Gift Card - NA Server Only [Online Game Code]
Best Deals: League of Legends $25 Gift Card - NA Server Only [Online Game Code]
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2024 at 4:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles