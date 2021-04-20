All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Uh, so Newegg now accepts Dogecoin as a payment option

Who let the DOGE out? Newegg didn't -- cos they're letting the DOGE in by accepting cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a payment.

Published Tue, Apr 20 2021 7:09 PM CDT
Newegg has just announced that it now accepts Dogecoin as a payment method, joining cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a payment method with Newegg -- but now, it welcomes DOGE.

It's the perfect day for it to happen as today is 4/20 -- aka Dogeday, aka Elon Musk Day, aka National Weed Day. The DOGE community has celebrated April 20 for a while now, with many hundreds of thousands if not millions of DOGE holders wanting to see the cryptocurrency smashing into, and through the $1 barrier.

Newegg now accepting DOGE is a big deal, with Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg explaining: "The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency".

He continued: "We're committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we're happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech".

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

