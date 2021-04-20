Uh, so Newegg now accepts Dogecoin as a payment option

Who let the DOGE out? Newegg didn't -- cos they're letting the DOGE in by accepting cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a payment.

Newegg has just announced that it now accepts Dogecoin as a payment method, joining cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a payment method with Newegg -- but now, it welcomes DOGE.

It's the perfect day for it to happen as today is 4/20 -- aka Dogeday, aka Elon Musk Day, aka National Weed Day. The DOGE community has celebrated April 20 for a while now, with many hundreds of thousands if not millions of DOGE holders wanting to see the cryptocurrency smashing into, and through the $1 barrier.

Newegg now accepting DOGE is a big deal, with Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg explaining: "The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency".

He continued: "We're committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we're happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech".