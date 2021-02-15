Elon Musk said economy on Mars will run on cryptocurrency, Dogecoin?

Elon Musk has previously said that the economy on Mars will be run entirely on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and DOGE coin.

Elon Musk has been quite vocal about his support for cryptocurrencies, and in particular, a now very popular cryptocurrency, DOGE coin.

In the past, Musk has said that when humans eventually begin to terraform Mars, the economy that will be created there will be based on cryptocurrencies. The Tesla and Space CEO said that the "Mars economy will run on crypto" and agreed with a suggestion for a Red Planet coin called "Marscoin".

Recently, Musk has been showing major support for a coin that originally started as an internet meme - Dogecoin. It was only at the beginning of this month that Musk sent Dogecoin to the moon, sending the prices skyrocketing from $0.05 to just under $0.058. Speculation has already begun about Dogecoin being a pivotal coin in the Mars economy.