Elon Musk said economy on Mars will run on cryptocurrency, Dogecoin?

Elon Musk has previously said that the economy on Mars will be run entirely on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and DOGE coin.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 2:32 AM CST
Elon Musk has been quite vocal about his support for cryptocurrencies, and in particular, a now very popular cryptocurrency, DOGE coin.

In the past, Musk has said that when humans eventually begin to terraform Mars, the economy that will be created there will be based on cryptocurrencies. The Tesla and Space CEO said that the "Mars economy will run on crypto" and agreed with a suggestion for a Red Planet coin called "Marscoin".

Recently, Musk has been showing major support for a coin that originally started as an internet meme - Dogecoin. It was only at the beginning of this month that Musk sent Dogecoin to the moon, sending the prices skyrocketing from $0.05 to just under $0.058. Speculation has already begun about Dogecoin being a pivotal coin in the Mars economy.

NEWS SOURCE:themindunleashed.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

