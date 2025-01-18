Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk could be the mystery Intel buyer, involves Qualcomm too

TL;DR: Elon Musk, Global Foundries, and Qualcomm are reportedly interested in buying Intel, with their jets spotted at Mar-a-Lago. The acquisition could stabilize the US semiconductor industry, focusing on Intel Foundry. Rumors suggest a mystery buyer is serious about acquiring Intel, with high confidence in the plan's authenticity. Elon Musk, Global Foundries, and Qualcomm are reportedly interested in buying Intel, with their jets spotted at Mar-a-Lago. The acquisition could stabilize the US semiconductor industry, focusing on Intel Foundry. Rumors suggest a mystery buyer is serious about acquiring Intel, with high confidence in the plan's authenticity.

Elon's jet is in Florida, Global Foundries jet is in Florida, Qualcomm's jet is in Florida... they're all at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to Make America Great Again by... buying Intel.

In a new tweet from Dylan Patel, we're being painted a picture of an interesting world: Elon + Global Foundries + Qualcomm buying Intel, which would see the US semiconductor industry stabilize a little bit. Intel Foundry is the chunk of the company that would be the biggest prize, with consumer/server processors, IP, and other parts of Intel of heavy value to buyers.

Elon Musk buying Intel is an interesting take, something I said many months ago when the Intel takeover rumors started flying. I said that Elon could work wonders on Intel, which needs to be chopped down heavily like he did to Twitter (and soon, DOGE for the US government). I continued, saying that it wasn't the 90s anymore and that the old Intel needs to die and be reborn as the industry has changed, and Intel has missed countless opportunities.

Recently we've had Charlie from SemiAccurate tease that there's a mystery buyer eyeing off Intel... while his jet, Global Foundries jet, and Qualcomm's jet are all at Mar-a-Lago, with just hours left before President-elect Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States of America. LFG, and MAGA.

Charlie explained in his post: "This email went to a very tight circle at the company according to our source which leads us to believe that it was quite real. When a company wants to use the press, public opinion, or investors as a denial of service weapon, they go public and go public loudly. When a company wants to actually buy something, they do whatever they can to avoid leaks to keep the price down. The way this email was circulated, or not circulated, made us lean toward it being real. That said it was far from confirmation".

He continued: "Last week we got confirmation, directly, from another highly placed source. This took SemiAccurate from about 60% confidence in the plan being real to more than 90%. Subsequent conversations have moved it to the point of near certainty. So why all this preamble? Because it is very hard to believe it but once again, SemiAccurate has 100% confidence that the original email was real and that it said the company in question wanted to acquire Intel whole. This mystery company has the resources to pull it off, especially at Intel's current valuation too".