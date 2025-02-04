All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Elon Musk confirms he's using six 'young Spartans' to clear out the US government

Elon Musk has confirmed he's using six young 'Spartans' between the ages of 19 and 24 to play critical roles in Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon Musk confirms he's using six 'young Spartans' to clear out the US government
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk is employing six young individuals to take on significant roles in his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It was only a few days ago that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) department took control of a government computer system that resulted in officials being locked out.

The initial report came from Reuters that claimed senior officials at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) suddenly lost access to a critical government database that contains the personal data of millions of federal employees. The report stated the takeover of the database by DOGE members is part of the broader overhaul to reduce bureaucracy and implement cost-cutting strategies across the entire US government.

According to the unnamed officials who spoke to Reuters, one of the systems now under control by DOGE is the Enterprise Human Resources Integration, which contains dates of birth, Social Security numbers, appraisals, home addresses, pay grades, and length of service of government workers. OPM workers have raised security and oversight concerns since access to the database was revoked. Now, a new WIRED report has identified six individuals who play critical roles in DOGE and have been tasked by executive order with "modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

The report states that all of the engineers are between the ages of 19 and 24, according to public databases, online presences, and other records. The engineers are Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran. WIRED reports none of the individuals listed previously have little to no government experience.

Musk has seemingly confirmed the ages of the six young men in a recent X post where he wrote, "Not many Spartans are needed to win battles."

Photo of the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Best Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$861.55 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
$1175.99 USD
$1177.99 USD -
Buy
$1349.99 CAD
$1449.99 CAD -
Buy
$861.55 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
$861.55 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 11:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, wired.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles