Battlefield 6's reveal set for June, DICE teases a big 'boom'

DICE and EA set to reveal the next-gen Battlefield 6 in June, like during EA Play, not before EA's May 11 earnings report.

aThe official Battlefield Twitter account teases a June reveal for the next-gen Battlefield 6, likely during the E3-timed EA Play event.

EA's next-gen Battlefield 6 won't be revealed before the company announces its Q4 earnings report tomorrow (obviously that'd mean the game would be revealed today). Instead, EA and DICE will let the hype and anticipation continue brewing for a few more weeks with a June reveal for the game.

The new Battlefield game is expected to be EA's biggest next-gen splash to date. DICE has been updating its Frostbite engine for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support for quite some time, complete with next-level physics systems, rendering capabilities, and environmental interactions that will rival any other Battlefield before it. EA's R&D spending is also up to new heights to help power this next-gen push.

A June reveal also gives plenty of time for more leaks. Lots of info has been released on the game so far, including leaked screenshots from the reveal.

Here's all the Battlefield info from leaks, rumors, and confirmed statements from EA:

DICE 2021

"2021 is an exciting time for us here at DICE. Working with more world-class development studios within Electronic Arts, we have our biggest team ever on a Battlefield game for console and PC. Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA are working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level. Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.

"We're in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield - and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, October 2019

"DICE is targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms and a growing install base on the new consoles."

"Battlefield is known for being the cutting edge, bleeding edge in digital fidelity and gameplay and multiplayer, and launching into next-gen platforms was going to offer tremendous possibilities of innovation. Launching battlefield in FY2022 is a strong move for us, it offers us stronger room for growth."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, January 2020

"We expect live services to continue to drive growth in Fiscal 2021 and for growth to accelerate in Fiscal 2022, led by a new Battlefield."

"You should assume the power of those consoles is much more than existing consoles. We can do a lot more. You will start to see things over the next couple of years that will blow people's minds."

"The power will be substantially greater than existing consoles, and it'll be exciting to see how new games will evolve using that power. The team at DICE will do some really amazing things."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, January 2020

"New consoles are coming and we'll be ready to lead with some of our top titles. We have really strong traction on the next Battlefield game and I'm really excited about it."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, February 2021

"We're looking forward to sharing a lot more about our FY22 plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare. The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before."

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We'll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, February 2021

"I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They're way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history."

EA's Laura Miele, March 2021

"It's a love letter to our fans. We want it to be great. We're going to put all the resources we have on this."